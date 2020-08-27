Brookfield Renewable Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

TSE BEP.UN traded up C$0.90 on Thursday, hitting C$62.56. 186,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.12. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$34.96 and a 52-week high of C$72.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEP.UN shares. CSFB set a C$64.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

