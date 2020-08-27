Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. 892,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 68.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 18.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 861,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after purchasing an additional 136,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

