Cabana LLC Acquires Shares of 2,731 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

VLUE traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,818 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

