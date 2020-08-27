Cabana LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 908,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631,000. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 10.1% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cabana LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,422. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

