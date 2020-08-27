Cabana LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cabana LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938,400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.0% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $322,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. 12,672,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,822,802. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.