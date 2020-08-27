Cabana LLC Invests $77,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.03. 2,439,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $176.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

