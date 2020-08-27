Cabana LLC Invests $82,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 1,750,890 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

