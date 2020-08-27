Cabana LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.0% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 2,448,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

