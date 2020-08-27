Cabana LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,370,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after acquiring an additional 759,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,023,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 1,230,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

