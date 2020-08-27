Cabana LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 430,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,537,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 9.8% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cabana LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,972,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,179,090. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $292.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.