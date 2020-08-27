Cabana LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.42. 13,749,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,837,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

