Cabana LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 287,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,753,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. 102,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,906. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

