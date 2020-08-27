Cabana LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 544,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,730,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 10.0% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cabana LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.54. The company had a trading volume of 182,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,638. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

