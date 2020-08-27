Cabana LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. 496,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

