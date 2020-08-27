Cabana LLC Purchases Shares of 274 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day moving average of $174.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.