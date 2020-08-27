Cabana LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $158.05. 386,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,260. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17.

