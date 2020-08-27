Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Stake Lessened by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after buying an additional 427,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 17.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 196,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,650. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

