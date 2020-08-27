Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.