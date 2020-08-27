Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 25,032,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,736,277. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

