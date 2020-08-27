Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $42.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.00. 3,673,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $349.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

