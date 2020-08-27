Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $507,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,820 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,244. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

