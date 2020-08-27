Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $6.27 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.37% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 698.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

