Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,249. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.