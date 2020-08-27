Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 155.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 177,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 77,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,555 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $121.61. 3,337,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,613. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

