Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Makes New $19.06 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 313,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,060,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,320,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.