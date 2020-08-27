Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 128,757 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 233.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 188,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,724. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

