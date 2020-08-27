Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 45,626 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.49% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,009. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.