Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 53,620 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,620 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 454,074 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,745,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,349,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,528,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 259,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

