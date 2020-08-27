Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Takes $13.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,691. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $226.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average of $181.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

