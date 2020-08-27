Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

EWC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,626. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

