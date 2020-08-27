Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. 11,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $381.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.