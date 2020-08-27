Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPUF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

