CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.44

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of -0.58.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.