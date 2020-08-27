Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 8.6%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.09. 745,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,373,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.06.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 1,440.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

