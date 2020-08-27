Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Down 10.4%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.46. 649,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 198,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

CPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

