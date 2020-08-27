CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 5.7%

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,462,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 752,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

