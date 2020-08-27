Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 176,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

