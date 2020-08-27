CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) versus Brightsphere Investment Group (NASDAQ:BSIG) Financial Review

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and CF Finance Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightsphere Investment Group 0 5 3 0 2.38 CF Finance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.06, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than CF Finance Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and CF Finance Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightsphere Investment Group 25.53% 110.07% 10.38% CF Finance Acquisition N/A 45.02% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and CF Finance Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightsphere Investment Group $819.50 million 1.37 $223.90 million $1.77 7.92 CF Finance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats CF Finance Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

About CF Finance Acquisition

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

