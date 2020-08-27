ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) fell 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.77. 810,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 433,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECOM. TheStreet raised ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $935,550.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 71,417 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

