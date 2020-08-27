Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.61 and last traded at $66.97. 556,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 564,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

