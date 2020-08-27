Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.61 and last traded at $66.97. 556,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 564,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.