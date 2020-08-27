Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.25 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.