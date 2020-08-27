Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.25 EPS.
GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.89.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
