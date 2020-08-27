Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 341,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $614.29. 881,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,626. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $621.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

