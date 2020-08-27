Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,554. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 177.96 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.