Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.32% of Chewy worth $57,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,478,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,304,973.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,354,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,074,042. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -85.70 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

