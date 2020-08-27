Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,073.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,089.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.63. The company had a trading volume of 210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,497. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,290.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,162.81 and its 200-day moving average is $940.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,666 shares of company stock worth $4,828,381 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

