Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Critical Analysis

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cirrus Logic and Sitime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 3 5 0 2.44 Sitime 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $79.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.76%. Sitime has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.91%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Sitime.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Sitime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 2.78 $159.50 million N/A N/A Sitime $84.07 million 13.63 -$10.45 million ($0.63) -109.70

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sitime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 13.47% 16.75% 12.79% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Sitime on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

