Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 167,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 145,079 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210,928. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

