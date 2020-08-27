City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 413.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 882,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,379. The firm has a market cap of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

