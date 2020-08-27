Clams Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Clams has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $9.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clams has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Clams coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00010898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029189 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014492 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006054 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,895,601 coins and its circulating supply is 4,270,298 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.