Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,751. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 456,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 118,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

